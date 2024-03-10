Tahtamouni Lauds ABMC's Maritime Role At Arab Level

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 10 (Petra) - Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, said the Arab Bridge Maritime Company (ABMC) represents an "Arab success story," adding that joint Arab projects can follow suit.The minister's remarks came during the ABMC's general assembly meeting in Cairo, chaired by Egyptian Minister of Transport, Kamel Wazir, in presence of Tahtamouni, as well as a representative of Iraqi Minister of Transport, and the company's General Manager, Adnan Abadleh, to review the company's activity, its key achievements, its work plans, and its 2023 financial results.Tahtamouni said the "successful" management of such joint projects is the cornerstone for their launch, stressing the importance of maintaining the current approach to protect this "distinguished" Arab achievement.ABMC is considered a "fundamental" development driver for Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and Egypt's Nuweiba that reflects an "effective" link between Arab countries and Jordan's commercial gateway to Africa and Europe, according to Tahtamouni.The minister also praised the company's role in supporting people in the besieged Gaza Strip by providing all facilitations and transporting humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza.In this context, she referred to the continuous coordination with Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Jordanian Embassy in Cairo to transport citizens and Arabs returning from Gaza onboard the company's ships, noting ABMC's "important" role to serve the local community.Tahtamouni expressed appreciation to the company's management for their efforts to advance this Arab project, noting that ABMC's general assembly meetings are an opportunity to strengthen joint cooperation ties between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq in various transportation fields.