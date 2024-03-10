Chief Of Staff Meets Commander Of US Fifth Fleet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, met with the Commander of the US Fifth Fleet HE Admiral George Wyckoff and his accompanying delegation, during his participation in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

The meeting dealt with topics of joint interest and military cooperation relations between the two sides, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officers in the Qatari Armed Forces.

