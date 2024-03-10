President Of Kazakhstan: We Are Already Seeing How Dynamic Garabagh Is Reviving

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We already see how Garabagh is dynamically revived, Azernews reports, citing the President of the
Republic of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with
Azerbaijan newspaper before his state visit to Azerbaijan.
"Great construction works are being carried out in this region.
Transport, social and tourism infrastructure is actively
developing, airports, hotels, residential buildings, schools are
being built. Of course, we could not be left out of these virtuous
works. During my visit to Baku in August 2022, Kazakhstan I
announced that a Children's Creativity Center named after
Kurmangazy will be built in the city of Fuzuli as a gift to the
people of Azerbaijan. The official opening of that Center is
included in my visit program this time. There is no doubt that this
enterprise will become another symbol of the friendship,
brotherhood, and mutual support of our countries and peoples. I am
in the process of revitalizing Garabagh. I would like to confirm
once again that it is interested in participating.
We expect more similar projects to be implemented with the
participation of Kazakh companies in the near future. I am sure
that as a result of joint efforts, Garabagh will bloom with new
colors and become an example of Azerbaijan's construction policy.
The restoration of the region's infrastructure will contribute to
the development of not only Azerbaijan, but the entire South
Caucasus. In addition, I would like to note that Kazakhstan is
interested in the soon conclusion of a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. "Kazakhstan, as a country that promotes and
supports international peacekeeping initiatives, is ready to
support any efforts aimed at the peaceful and stable development of
the entire Eurasian region," Tokayev stressed.
