Pankaj Tripathi Credits 'Good Luck' For 'Good Films' That Keep Coming His Way

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi never disappoints when he comes on screen. He said that he tries his best for that and credited his“good luck” for getting to work in“good films.”

How does it feel to hear that a 'Pankaj Tripathi' film never disappoints?

The actor told IANS:“I try not to disappoint. I have good luck that I get good films.”

Pankaj's next is 'Murder Mubarak', which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Talking about working with an array of stars with different working styles and sensibilities, Pankaj said:“It was great working with these people. Homi Adajania is a fabulous captain. He takes care of everything. For me, knowing the cast or not did not make any difference as my character knows less of other people even in the film.”

The shooting of the film was great fun, he said, adding:“All of them are great human beings and actors.”

'Murder Mubarak' revolves around a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer and several suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

Pankaj shared some anecdotes from the shooting of the film, which took place during winters in New Delhi.

The shooting helped make a suitcase full of memories.

“The weather was good. We all stayed together and made a lot of memories. Everyday we would sit down with Homi. He would share Parsi stories and of his childhood, and I would share stories from my childhood in north Bihar,” he said.

'Murder Mubarak' is all set to release on Netflix on March 15.