PUBG MOBILE PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL ANIME PHENOMENON SPY×FAMILY

LONDON – MARCH 07 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, has today announced a brand new partnership with the internationally beloved SPY×FAMILY series.



SPY×FAMILY is a critically acclaimed Japanese anime and manga series that follows a spy codenamed Twilight, who is tasked with foiling a threat to the fragile peace between rival nations of Westalis and Ostania. To make contact with his Ostanian target, Twilight must form a family as Loid Forger and enroll his “child” into a prestigious school. Little does he know that his adopted daughter Anya is a psychic who can read minds, and his new wife Yor is secretly a skilled assassin. The peace of the world rests in the hands of a family of three hiding their true identities from each other.



The original work by Tatsuya Endo, which has been serialized in "Shonen Jump+" since March 2019, has won numerous manga awards and, as of March 2024, has surpassed a total of 35 million copies in circulation across 13 volumes.



In the past, PUBG MOBILE has collaborated with other world-renowned anime titles, such as DRAGON BALL SUPER, NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, and JUJUTSU KAISEN. With its partnership with SPY× FAMILY, the game will bring a host of new content from the anime series to its battlegrounds in the near future, stay tuned for more details.



PUBG MOBILE is available to download and play for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.



About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.



For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.



About SPY×FAMILY

In an era in which the nations of the world were waging a fierce war of information, Ostania and Westalis had been in a cold war state for decades.Twilight is one of the best spies from Westalis and he has been charged with the top-secret mission to keep his eye on Desmond, a key figure from Ostania who is threatening the peace between the East and the West.



The anime series SPY x FAMILY is produced by TOHO animation and adapted from the widely acclaimed manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endō. Serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus, the manga currently has over 35 million copies in circulation and has been nominated for both Harvey and Eisner Awards.







