Cordell Broadus And Tezos Foundation Launch $1M Artist Fund

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) About a year ago, at the University of The Bahamas, Cordell Broadus, the son of famous American rapper Snoop Dogg, expressed his desire to provide financial assistance to gifted artists and musicians.

Recently, he teamed up with the Tezos Foundation to launch the Champ Medici Arts Fund, committing $1 million to aid artists and musicians. This initiative, announced on March 7, 2024, in the Bahamas, aims to facilitate creative projects on the Tezos blockchain, focusing on providing opportunities for emerging talents and minority groups.

Broadus expressed his dedication to community and innovation in art through this fund, seeking to grant access to new technologies and artistic forms.

Broadus x Tezos: Educational Enhancement and Technological Empowerment

A significant portion of the fund has been allocated to the University of The Bahamas (UB), which received a $100,000 scholarship award. This financial aid bolsters UB's art and music division, encouraging students to explore Non-Fungible Token (NFT) projects and the broader Web3 space. Additionally, the university will receive support for technological equipment and supplies to enhance its digital art and music programs further.

This philanthropic effort empowers students to leverage technology in their creative pursuits, fostering a new generation of artists well-versed in the digital realm.

Furthermore, the Champ Medici Arts Fund supports the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation (Rush Art) in Philadelphia, PA. This partnership will facilitate Dara Haskins' inaugural project on the Tezos blockchain, marking the fund's commitment to diverse artistic initiatives.

Rush Art, known for its art education programs for underserved youth, aligns with Broadus's vision of making art accessible and fostering talent through technological innovation.