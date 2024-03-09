Qatar Charity's Alaqraboon Aided 8,480 Cases In Qatar From 2023 To February 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has announced that the total value of social assistance for humanitarian cases, extended through its digital platform "Alaqraboon" within Qatar from the beginning of 2023 to the end of February 2024, has reached an impressive QR 340 mn.

This aid, according to an official statement from Qatar Charity, benefited 8,480 cases, including those in debt, divorced women, widows, patients, the disabled and the elderly as well as families with limited income, students, families of prisoners, and others.

Qatari citizens benefited from the aid at a rate of 75% of the total assistance. The largest share of this aid goes to those in debt reaching over QR 171 mn for the benefit of 360 debtors during the same period. This is followed by assistance designated for low-income families, widows, and divorcees, then health support for patients and educational support for students.

As of April 2021, assistance requests within Qatar are processed through the "Alaqraboon" app. Launched to serve as a crucial link between various humanitarian and urgent cases and business owners partnering with Qatar Charity, the app facilitates the delivery of aid to targeted cases as swiftly as possible.

The app stands out for its user-friendly registration process, ensuring the confidentiality of information. It simplifies the steps and stages of aid requests, allowing for one-time document uploads. The app also facilitates automatic and unlimited assistance provision. Beneficiaries can directly track their requests through text messages and in-app notifications, ensuring the swift reception of aid.

It is worth noting that since the app was put into service in 2021, the volume of aid requests has seen a substantial increase, with over 2,146 requests in 2021 and 4,639 requests in 2022, compared to the years preceding the app's launch. Over the five years from 2018 to 2022, Qatar Charity has provided local aid amounting to a total value of QR 644 mn.

As the month of Ramadan approaches, Faisal Rashid al-Fehaida, CEO's assistant for the Programmes and Community Development sector, urged benefactors of Qatar, including organisations, companies and individuals, to intensify their support for the "Alaqraboon" platform to deliver the social and humanitarian assistance to those in debt, the sick and low-income families.

MENAFN09032024000067011011ID1107955906