TV Star Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Emergency Surgery After Severe Stomach Pain

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arjun Bijlani has captivated viewers with his role in the daily serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti. Fans enjoy his depiction of Dr. Shiv Kashyap, and the storyline has fascinated them. However, due to a health situation, the actor was recently forced to take time off. He was transported to the hospital after suffering severe pain on the bottom right side of his stomach due to appendicitis. Arjun has sent a few updates to his followers and is likely to have surgery.

According to Pinkvilla's report, Arjun Bijlani has been hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. According to sources, Arjun did not go to the sets earlier since he was in serious agony. Furthermore, Arjun provided an update on his health during a Zoom discussion said,“I am admitted to the hospital due to severe stomach pain. I am right now going for an X-ray. The doctors are going to perform an emergency surgery tomorrow (March 9) morning.”

Also Read:

'Being a woman is a blessing..', Rashmika Mandanna sends Women's Day wishes [PICTURE]







Moreover, Arjun Bijlani shared an image of his hospital bed on his Instagram Stories. Seeing his injected hand, he wrote,“Jo hota hai ache ke liye hota hai.”

Arjun has been busy filming Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, in which he acts opposite Nikki Sharma. The show debuted on July 3 and is a spin-off of the channel's famous show, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. Arjun Bijlani stars as Shiv in the daily serial, which Prateek Sharma produces under Studio LSD Private Limited. Nikki Sharma plays Shakti.



The story follows how the two met and became each other's support system. There were recent allegations that the programme will be taken off the air, but Nikki Sharma denied all of them in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Also Read:

Akira Toriyama, legendary Manga creator passes away at 68

Arjun Bijlani formerly hosted the hit reality programme India's Got Talent, which showcased varied talents from around the country. He is well-known in the television business and has starred in several famous shows, including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and many more. He also worked alongside his wife, Neha Swami, in the show Smart Jodi and co-hosted Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone.