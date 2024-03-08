I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Congratulates Sudha Murty On Rajya Sabha Nomination

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 8 (IANS) Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) and Sports, on Friday extended his hearty congratulations to Padma Bhushan awardee philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on being nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP.

“On International Women's Day, the news of Sudha Murty being nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP has left us elated and excited. The news has made Bengaluru swell with pride. We are also proud of her work and achievements,” Anurag Thakur said at a Viskit Bharat Ambassadors event in Bengaluru.

“I thank President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating her to the Upper House," he added.

Anurag Thakur also congratulated all women during the Viksit Bharat event on the occasion of International Women's Day, saying that this is a moment to celebrate 'women power'.

Sudha Murty, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and one of the nation's leading philanthropists and educationists, was nominated to the Upper House on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to announce her nomination, saying that her presence in the House will be a powerful testament to 'Nari Shakti'.

The I&B Minister, while addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassadors event, enumerated Modi government's achievements and milestones in the last 10 years, and also shared the comparative growth numbers to measure the stark difference between the UPA and NDA regimes.

Tearing into previous Congress regimes, he said that years of policy paralysis left the country in shambles, and the economy in crawling mode while the corrupt made staggering sums of money at the cost of common people.