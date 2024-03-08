Rising Use Of Magnesium Nitrate In The Manufacturing Of Fertilizers Drives The Magnesium Nitrate Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Magnesium Nitrate is an inorganic nitrate salt (Mg (NO3)2), which is used as an oxidizing agent in various industries as it forms a flammable mixture when mixed with hydrocarbons. Magnesium nitrate is extensively used in the manufacturing of agricultural products, such as fertilizers. Several manufacturers are developing fertilizer using magnesium nitrate; for instance, Haifa Group developed MagnisalTM, a magnesium nitrate-based fertilizer that improves the growth of crops. Magnesium nitrate fertilizer provides crops with readily available magnesium, which is essential for their healthy growth.

Magnesium Nitrate Uses



Magnesium Nitrate is used as a dehydrating agent in the preparation of concentrated nitric acid

It is also used in the production of different petrochemicals and ammonium nitrate

Magnesium nitrate is also used as a viscosity adjuster in chemical industries

It is used in the manufacturing of agricultural products

Magnesium nitrate is used in the making of toner and colorant products

It is also used in the mining process





Health Hazards Associated with Magnesium Nitrate

Magnesium nitrate is considered as a strong oxidizer, and its contact with other materials may cause an explosion. Exposure to magnesium nitrate can cause mild irritation in the mucous membranes. Swallowing large doses of magnesium nitrate can result in dizziness, weakness, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and convulsions. When it comes to contact with skin, it can cause redness, irritation, and pain.

Key Players



William Blythe Limited

Ricca Chemical Company, LLC

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Cosmic Chemicals

Avantor Performance Materials

BeanTown Chemical Corporation

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

Columbus Chemical Industries Inc.



Magnesium Nitrate Market: Segmentation

By Manufacturing Process



Nitromagnesite

Synthetic



By Function



Solubilizing Agent

Dehydrating Agent

Oxidizing Agent

Reducing Agent

Catalyzing Agent



By Application



Additives



Nitric Acid

Specialty Chemicals

Fertilizers





Catalysts



Petrochemicals

Pyrotechnics/Explosives







By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of Europe



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Africa





