Rising Use Of Magnesium Nitrate In The Manufacturing Of Fertilizers Drives The Magnesium Nitrate Market Growth


3/8/2024 5:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Magnesium Nitrate is an inorganic nitrate salt (Mg (NO3)2), which is used as an oxidizing agent in various industries as it forms a flammable mixture when mixed with hydrocarbons. Magnesium nitrate is extensively used in the manufacturing of agricultural products, such as fertilizers. Several manufacturers are developing fertilizer using magnesium nitrate; for instance, Haifa Group developed MagnisalTM, a magnesium nitrate-based fertilizer that improves the growth of crops. Magnesium nitrate fertilizer provides crops with readily available magnesium, which is essential for their healthy growth.
Magnesium Nitrate Uses

Magnesium Nitrate is used as a dehydrating agent in the preparation of concentrated nitric acid
It is also used in the production of different petrochemicals and ammonium nitrate
Magnesium nitrate is also used as a viscosity adjuster in chemical industries
It is used in the manufacturing of agricultural products
Magnesium nitrate is used in the making of toner and colorant products
It is also used in the mining process


Health Hazards Associated with Magnesium Nitrate
Magnesium nitrate is considered as a strong oxidizer, and its contact with other materials may cause an explosion. Exposure to magnesium nitrate can cause mild irritation in the mucous membranes. Swallowing large doses of magnesium nitrate can result in dizziness, weakness, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and convulsions. When it comes to contact with skin, it can cause redness, irritation, and pain.
Key Players

William Blythe Limited
Ricca Chemical Company, LLC
GFS Chemicals, Inc.
Cosmic Chemicals
Avantor Performance Materials
BeanTown Chemical Corporation
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
Columbus Chemical Industries Inc.

Magnesium Nitrate Market: Segmentation
By Manufacturing Process

Nitromagnesite
Synthetic

By Function

Solubilizing Agent
Dehydrating Agent
Oxidizing Agent
Reducing Agent
Catalyzing Agent

By Application

Additives

Nitric Acid
Specialty Chemicals
Fertilizers


Catalysts

Petrochemicals
Pyrotechnics/Explosives



By Region
North America

The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of Europe

Central and South America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East

Africa

Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa


" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

