Rising Use Of Magnesium Nitrate In The Manufacturing Of Fertilizers Drives The Magnesium Nitrate Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Magnesium Nitrate is an inorganic nitrate salt (Mg (NO3)2), which is used as an oxidizing agent in various industries as it forms a flammable mixture when mixed with hydrocarbons. Magnesium nitrate is extensively used in the manufacturing of agricultural products, such as fertilizers. Several manufacturers are developing fertilizer using magnesium nitrate; for instance, Haifa Group developed MagnisalTM, a magnesium nitrate-based fertilizer that improves the growth of crops. Magnesium nitrate fertilizer provides crops with readily available magnesium, which is essential for their healthy growth.
Magnesium Nitrate Uses
Magnesium Nitrate is used as a dehydrating agent in the preparation of concentrated nitric acid
It is also used in the production of different petrochemicals and ammonium nitrate
Magnesium nitrate is also used as a viscosity adjuster in chemical industries
It is used in the manufacturing of agricultural products
Magnesium nitrate is used in the making of toner and colorant products
It is also used in the mining process
Health Hazards Associated with Magnesium Nitrate
Magnesium nitrate is considered as a strong oxidizer, and its contact with other materials may cause an explosion. Exposure to magnesium nitrate can cause mild irritation in the mucous membranes. Swallowing large doses of magnesium nitrate can result in dizziness, weakness, vomiting, bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and convulsions. When it comes to contact with skin, it can cause redness, irritation, and pain.
Key Players
William Blythe Limited
Ricca Chemical Company, LLC
GFS Chemicals, Inc.
Cosmic Chemicals
Avantor Performance Materials
BeanTown Chemical Corporation
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
Columbus Chemical Industries Inc.
Magnesium Nitrate Market: Segmentation
By Manufacturing Process
Nitromagnesite
Synthetic
By Function
Solubilizing Agent
Dehydrating Agent
Oxidizing Agent
Reducing Agent
Catalyzing Agent
By Application
Additives
Nitric Acid
Specialty Chemicals
Fertilizers
Catalysts
Petrochemicals
Pyrotechnics/Explosives
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of Europe
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
