Cole Durham: We Must Fight Against Islamophobia With All Our Efforts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We must fight Islamophobia with all our strength and eradicate
this problem, Cole Durham, president of the G20 Interreligious
Dialogue Forum (USA), said this during his speech at the
international scientific conference on "Protecting Diversity:
Fighting Islamophobia in 2024" in Baku.
According to him, there is a need to sufficiently criticize
Islamophobia and do serious work.
"The fight against hatred and hatred on religious grounds is
important. We should not just make speeches, we should encourage
respect for religious beliefs and freedoms. All rude speeches
should be responded to, regardless of prejudices. I hope that we
can expand the scope of our solutions within the framework of
mutual cooperation," Durham said.
