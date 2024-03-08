               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cole Durham: We Must Fight Against Islamophobia With All Our Efforts


3/8/2024 3:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We must fight Islamophobia with all our strength and eradicate this problem, Cole Durham, president of the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum (USA), said this during his speech at the international scientific conference on "Protecting Diversity: Fighting Islamophobia in 2024" in Baku.

According to him, there is a need to sufficiently criticize Islamophobia and do serious work.

"The fight against hatred and hatred on religious grounds is important. We should not just make speeches, we should encourage respect for religious beliefs and freedoms. All rude speeches should be responded to, regardless of prejudices. I hope that we can expand the scope of our solutions within the framework of mutual cooperation," Durham said.

