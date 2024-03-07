Dubai: Crown Prince Directs Prize Money Won By F3, NAS Teams To Be Donated To Charity

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 4:48 PM

Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 5:00 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has directed that the prize money won by F3 and NAS teams during their participation in the fifth edition of the Gov Games be donated to charitable causes.

During the Gov Games 2024, F3 emerged victorious in the inaugural Junior Gov Games category, while NAS claimed victory in the Battle of the Community tournament.

The Gov Games, held at Dubai Festival City from February 29 to March 3, featured 194 teams from across the UAE and the world.

