Govt Will Complete Work On Medical Colleges On Priority: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that the state government has been working towards the expansion and strengthening of health services in the state.

He said that the government will get the work on all the medical colleges completed on priority so that the people can have access to quality medical facilities in their districts.

CM Sharma said this while virtually addressing the foundation laying ceremony of the Medical College and Hospital of JECRC University, Jaipur.

He said when the previous government was in power in the state, even after the approval of 15 medical colleges, the pace of work remained slow, and the amount received from the Central government could not be spent fully.

He further said that the state government included day-care packages and cancer treatment under CM Aayushman Aarogya Yojana to realise the dream of Aarogya Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister said that there have been revolutionary changes in the field of medical education in the country after the year 2014, and today, the number of medical colleges has increased to 706.

He said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "our country developed the Covid vaccine and made it available to many countries".

JECRC Foundation President OP Agarwal, Vice President Amit Agarwal along with teachers and students of the university were present in the programme.