Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With Yasin Ekrem Serim

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has updated the Turkish side on the latest developments in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the statement during his meeting with Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister, Yasin Ekrem Serim on March 7.

The two ministers discussed the bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation agendas between their countries, as well as the current situation in the region. They expressed their satisfaction with the efforts to further enhance the strategic alliance relations between the two countries in various fields, such as politics, economy, trade, military, defence industry, energy security, investments, transport and communication, humanitarian, education, and culture.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov praised the high-level organisation of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum and congratulated brotherly Türkiye for its diplomatic achievements and its ranking as the third country in the world in terms of the number of diplomatic representations.

He also highlighted that the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye University will foster educational cooperation between the two countries.

Bayramov noted that the partnership between the two countries in the framework of bilateral and international organisations on issues such as regional and international threats, migration, and others, is exemplary. He emphasised the importance of intensifying the joint activities within the Organisation of Turkic States, which is one of the main foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan, and launching new multilateral initiatives.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Turkish side on the latest steps taken towards the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He urged Armenia to renounce its claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as a prerequisite for peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also covered other bilateral, regional, and international matters of common interest.