Jeyhun Bayramov Meets With Yasin Ekrem Serim

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has updated the
Turkish side on the latest developments in the peace process
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He made the statement during his meeting with Türkiye's Deputy
Foreign Minister, Yasin Ekrem Serim on March 7.
The two ministers discussed the bilateral, regional, and
multilateral cooperation agendas between their countries, as well
as the current situation in the region. They expressed their
satisfaction with the efforts to further enhance the strategic
alliance relations between the two countries in various fields,
such as politics, economy, trade, military, defence industry,
energy security, investments, transport and communication,
humanitarian, education, and culture.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov praised the high-level organisation of
the Antalya Diplomatic Forum and congratulated brotherly Türkiye
for its diplomatic achievements and its ranking as the third
country in the world in terms of the number of diplomatic
representations.
He also highlighted that the establishment of the
Azerbaijan-Türkiye University will foster educational cooperation
between the two countries.
Bayramov noted that the partnership between the two countries in
the framework of bilateral and international organisations on
issues such as regional and international threats, migration, and
others, is exemplary. He emphasised the importance of intensifying
the joint activities within the Organisation of Turkic States,
which is one of the main foreign policy priorities of Azerbaijan,
and launching new multilateral initiatives.
At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Turkish
side on the latest steps taken towards the peace process between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
He urged Armenia to renounce its claims against the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as a prerequisite for
peace and stability in the region.
The meeting also covered other bilateral, regional, and
international matters of common interest.
