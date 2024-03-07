(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Crypto Fight Night CFN4 – high-octane boxing action in Dubai on April 19 at La Perle Dragone Theatre



An exhilarating collision of the worlds of adrenaline-pumping boxing bouts and cutting-edge cryptocurrency supported by the World Boxing Council.



Dubai, UAE. March 7, 2024. Hot on the heels of last year’s Crypto Fight Night (CFN), Savy Promotions, founders of CFN, in association with partners from the crypto world will present CFN 4 on Friday, April 19, 2024, endorsed exclusively by the World Boxing Council (WBC), known as the beacon of excellence and integrity within the realm of professional boxing. WBC continues to inspire generations of fighters and enthusiasts, solidifying its place as a true titan and authorising some of the biggest international-level boxing matches.

Fight Night on April 19 will feature professional and exhibition bouts spotlighting a varied selection of skilled professional boxers and crypto leaders who are globally renowned as entrepreneurs, traders, VCs, and influencers. Top names from the region, include Jadier Herrera Motero, Tariq Habtoor and Khalid Nasir, winner of WBC Middle East 2023 who will fight for the WBC Asia Title in April. CFN is Crossover Boxing at its best starring boxers from all over the world for CFN, WBC Crypto and WBC International titles. The contest for the title of WBC Crypto Champion will see an electrifying battle between Ansem and Barney, two of the fiercest personalities on Crypto social media. Three previous events in 2021, 2022 and 2023 have seen new names emerging adding to the excitement. Crypto Fight Night is endorsed by Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council.

Rahul Suri, who is both the co-founder of CFN and the founder of Savy Promotions, comments, “My partners and I are excited by the interest CFN has generated and the enthusiasm of the crypto community as well as the boxing world in the event, so we have decided to run the event twice this year in UAE. We expect more than 1000 visitors to fly to Dubai in April - fighters, sponsors, partners, and audience members who come here specially for the crossover boxing championships. The attention of the world will be riveted to the spectacular La Perle Dragone Theatre on Fight Night.” Rahul’s co-founders are Jai Vora, Rookie XBT, Raghav Jerath, and Mohd Abu Salah. International sponsors in 2024 include Ghaf Capital, BYBIT, Verse Estate and Hydro.

“Supporting local boxers and offering them an international stage is what CFN brings to the table for grassroots boxing in UAE.” He added.



The 2024 event will be staged in the fully immersive setting of La Perle Dragone Theatre. As every surface becomes a screen with projections on the walls, floors and giant panorama, the audience will get an unparalleled viewing experience. Every punch, dodge, and knockout is witnessed from multiple angles, capturing the raw emotion and the intensity of each moment.



The event has sold out every year. Tickets will go on sale at Platinumlistin the coming week. In 2023, attendance in the fully booked auditorium was boosted by live streaming across the world and engaging with over 20 million people on social media during fight week.





MENAFN07032024004885011196ID1107947761