Deputy PM Meets UAE Chief Of Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed met with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces in the United Arab Emirates H E Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei and the accompanying delegation during his participation in the 8th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024). They discussed topics of common interest, in addition to the ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them. Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit attended the meeting.