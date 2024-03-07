Qatar, Brunei Discuss Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces H E Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Muhammad and his accompanying delegation during his participation in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024). The meeting discussed topics of mutual interest as well as cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.