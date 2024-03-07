Maha Shivratri 2024: 'Har Har Mahadev' At New York's Times Square (PHOTOS)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New York's Times Square became the epicentre of spiritual celebration as chants of "Shiva" and "Shambho" reverberated through the bustling streets. A mesmerizing video of Mahashivratri festivities featuring Sadhguru illuminated the iconic screens.

New York's iconic Times Square witnessed an extraordinary scene on a bustling Monday night as chants of 'Shiva' and 'Shambho' filled the air, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of 'Har Har Mahadev'. The occasion? A captivating video of Mahashivratri celebrations with Sadhguru hailed as the most viewed Mahashivratri event globally, illuminated the screens, captivating New Yorkers into spontaneous dance and revelry.

Sadhguru, the Founder of Isha Foundation, took to social media to share the momentous event, stating, "#TimesSquare, New York welcomes #Mahashivratri! The world is realizing the significance of the Great Night of Shiva as a celebration of enhancing human potential and an opportunity for transformation. Let us make it happen."

Witnesses at Times Square shared their emotional experiences, with Margaret expressing, "Tears streamed down my face as I saw the love and excitement in the air when Sadhguru's image appeared on the Billboard at Time Square." She added, "It was a night of celebration, connection, and a reminder that spiritual experiences can happen anywhere, even in the heart of Times Square."

With over 140 million viewers worldwide, Mahashivratri with Sadhguru, set against the backdrop of the iconic Adiyogi face in Tamil Nadu, has solidified its status as one of the most anticipated annual events globally. This year's festivities, scheduled from 6 pm on March 8 to 6 am on March 9, promise immersive meditations, celebratory music, and captivating dance performances, all guided by Sadhguru. The grand spectacle will be broadcast in 22 languages worldwide on Sadhguru's YouTube channels.

The event is set to attract tens of thousands of attendees from diverse backgrounds, graced by the presence of Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The stage will feature mesmerizing performances by renowned artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdas Maan, Pawandeep Rajan, Rathijith Bhattacharjee, Mahalingam, Mooralal Marwada, along with rap artists like Paradox, MC Heam, and the Dharavi project. Additionally, French musicians, Sounds of Isha, and Isha Samskriti will add to the enchantment of the evening. To watch the live stream, CLICK HERE