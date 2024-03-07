Kareena Kapoor: Can't Relate When I See Myself With Filters And Edits

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has talked about how the concept of beauty has seen a shift and added that she cannot relate when she sees herself with filters and edits.
Giving audiences a peak into her personal life, Kareena said:“I think now there is an entire shift to beauty and rawness. I like the fact that there are little lines on my face, I can't relate when I see myself with filters and edits.”
Kareena, who has never shied away from flaunting her real skin on social media and even in films, added:“I'm the first one to say that I am not putting on makeup and I like it like that because I have been like that right from 'Chameli', 'Refugee' and 'Dev'.”
She then shared an anecdote from her 2004 film 'Dev'.
“In Dev I had oil in my hair. The journey should be enjoyed by one, we can't try and stay at a particular age. I am so happy that I don't wanna be 20 anymore,” she said.
Kareena was chatting with actress Neha Dhupia on“No Filter Neha Season 6”, which is airing on JioTV and JioTV+.
