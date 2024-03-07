Archaeologists report discovery of mass grave with 1,000 skeletons in Germany

(MENAFN) Archaeologists have reported the discovery of what could potentially be Europe's largest mass grave in southern Germany. The site, located in the center of Nuremberg, has yielded around 1,000 skeletons of individuals believed to be victims of the plague.



Experts estimate that the mass graves may contain over 1,500 people in total, based on findings published in a press release on Tuesday.



The excavation of the remains took place as part of an archaeological survey conducted prior to the construction of new residential buildings in the area. Melanie Langbein, representing Nuremberg’s heritage conservation department, stated that eight plague pits were identified during the survey, each containing several hundred bodies.



“Those people were not interred in a regular cemetery although we have designated plague cemeteries in Nuremberg,” Langbein stated.



“This means a large number of dead people who needed to be buried in a short time frame without regard to Christian burial practices,” she further mentioned.



Langbein stated that due to the circumstances surrounding the discovery, it is "more than likely" that an epidemic such as the plague is the explanation for the mass graves.



She pointed out that Nuremberg experienced plague outbreaks approximately every decade from the 14th century onwards. This historical context presents a challenge in accurately dating the remains found at the site.

