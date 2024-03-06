Kuwait Calls On Iran To Cooperate With IAEA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Wednesday called on Iran to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran should also commit to the framework set by the UN Security Council, said Kuwait's Ambassador and Representative in international organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam, reaffirming the right to produce and develop atomic energy.

He told an IAEA board meeting that Kuwait looks forward to Iran verifying and implementing IAEA protocol, allowing the Agency to confirm that Iran does not engage in undisclosed nuclear activities, and does not own nuclear warheads.

Al-Fassam also gave remarks regarding the IAEA's report on Iran, saying it reaffirms the efficacy of IAEA's verification and monitoring since Iran froze their nuclear activity in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He commended IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi's effort in this regard.

Last Monday, Grossi told an Agency meeting that Iran's Uranium inventory significantly increased despite their cutting down two-thirds in the enriching program.

Iran was subject to restrictions in any activity regarding ballistic missiles that can hold a nuclear warhead according to UN resolution 2231, which stopped taking effect in October 2023. (end)

