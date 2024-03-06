LIVE UPDATES: Over 8,000 Patients Need Evacuation As Aid Convoys Barred From Entering North Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Israeli forces killed three civilians and injured an unknown number of others in an overnight attack on the home of the Al-Attar family in the city of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to Wafa news agency.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme said an aid convoy was denied entry to north Gaza by Israel's military. WFP said 'to avert famine', there must be road access to Gaza's north

Condemning the prevention of the entry of aid, the ministry has called on the Israeli authorities to open the border crossings to allow aid into the Gaza Strip, especially into northern Gaza.

[11:45am Doha Time] Death toll in Gaza rises



A pregnant Palestinian woman (R) displaced from northern gaza stands in a warehouse where she is taking shelter in Rafah, in the southern gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

At least 30,717 people have been killed and 72,156 wounded by Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, Israeli attacks have killed 86 people and wounded 113 in Gaza.

[10:40pm Doha Time] Palestinian FM demands opening of all crossings to allow aid into Gaza

The ministry has called on the Israeli authorities to open the border crossings to allow aid into the Gaza Strip while condemning the prevention of the entry of aid, especially into northern Gaza.

“Israel's focus on giving approvals to open sea lanes and preventing the passage of aid through land is aimed at the occupation government's plan to perpetuate the occupation, the separation of the West Bank from the Gaza Strip, and the displacement of our people,” a ministry statement said.



A Palestinian woman uses a locally made diaper in Rafah in the southern gaza Strip, on February 20, 2024 (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

[10:00pm Doha Time] WFP says attempt to resume northern Gaza food deliveries 'largely unsuccessful'

The World Food Programme (WFP) said it was“largely unsuccessful” in its attempt to resume deliveries to northern Gaza which is nearing famine.

In a statement, it said it dispatched a 14-truck food convoy to northern Gaza on Tuesday but it was turned back by the Israeli army after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

The trucks were rerouted and later stopped by a large crowd of desperate people who grabbed the food, taking about 200 tonnes, the WFP said.

Last month, the WFP said it was pausing deliveries of life-saving food aid to northern Gaza until conditions are in place that allow for safe distributions.

[9:40pm Doha Time] US official condemns demolition of Palestinian activist's home

George Noll, who heads the US Office of Palestinian Affairs, visited the site of a razed home that belonged to Palestinian activist Fahkri Abu Diab.

Israel demolished the home in occupied East Jerusalem in February, one of at least 87 homes it has razed in the neighbourhood since October 7.

“We again condemn Israel's demolition of this home which has spread fear in an entire community,” said the US Office of Palestinian Affairs on its official X page.

The US government, despite its unwavering diplomatic, economic, and military support for Israel, has frequently condemned the country's policy of home demolitions and settlement expansion, saying they counter efforts to reach peace.

[8:50am Doha Time] More than 8,000 patients need to be evacuated from Gaza: WHO



Palestinian women and infants displaced from northern gaza receive medical care at a clinic in Rafah, in the southern gaza Strip, on February 29, 2024 (Photo by AFP)

An official for the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that more than 8,000 people needed to be referred outside Gaza for medical treatment.

Dr Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for Gaza and the West Bank, told reporters on Tuesday that some 6,000 people needed to be referred for war-related injuries and ailments.

These include patients with multiple trauma injuries, burns and amputations.

The other 2,000 were patients requiring care for cancer and other serious chronic illnesses.

The WHO said moving such patients out of Gaza would relieve some of the strain on the medics and hospitals that are struggling to keep functioning in a war zone.

[7:40am Doha Time] Palestinian teen dies of wounds after being shot by Israeli troops

A Palestinian teenager who was critically wounded last week after being shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank died late on Wednesday night, the Wafa news agency has reported.

Nooruddin Ibrahim Yasin, 18, from a village northeast of the city of Jenin died of“serious gunshot head wounds”, medical sources told Wafa.

Yasin's killing brings the death toll from Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 423, the agency said.

[7:20am Doha Time] Three killed, many injured in Israeli air attacks on family home, refugee camp



A child plays in a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on March 3, 2024. Photo by AFP

Israeli forces killed three civilians and injured an unknown number of others in an overnight attack on the home of the Al-Attar family in the city of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, the Wafa news agency reports.

Israeli artillery and fighter planes also bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza overnight and pounded the southern city of Khan Younis, Wafa said.