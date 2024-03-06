Saudi Arabia's PIF, Bahrain Mumtalakat inhance collaboration through MoU

(MENAFN) The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering expanded cooperation between the two entities. The agreement seeks to facilitate new and promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Bahrain while enhancing mutual benefits and incentives for both parties and their subsidiaries.



The signed MoU is set to provide a wide array of advantages and incentives to the Public Investment Fund and its affiliated entities by offering investment prospects geared towards bolstering the Fund's presence and investments in Bahrain. Moreover, the agreement is expected to create additional opportunities for the private sector in both countries, fostering economic growth and development.



A key objective of the memorandum is to strengthen collaboration between Mumtalakat and the Saudi Public Investment Fund through the establishment of strategic partnerships and the creation of joint ventures to support economic diversification efforts in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. By leveraging each other's strengths and resources, the two sovereign wealth funds aim to drive innovation, promote entrepreneurship, and facilitate the expansion of key sectors vital to the economic prosperity of both nations.



Through this strategic partnership, the Public Investment Fund endeavors to increase its investments in targeted sectors within the Kingdom of Bahrain, thereby contributing to the country's economic growth and development agenda. Simultaneously, Mumtalakat seeks to identify and explore attractive investment opportunities that align with the Fund's objectives, fostering collaboration and partnership to drive sustainable economic growth and create long-term value for both entities.



The memorandum underscores the commitment of both sovereign wealth funds to deepening their collaboration and advancing their shared goals of promoting economic diversification, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. As the two entities embark on this collaborative endeavor, they aim to capitalize on emerging opportunities, strengthen bilateral ties, and contribute to the prosperity of their respective economies.

