Exhilarating Al Farrisa Equestrian Contest At Al Shaqab On March 8

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Farrisa - an equestrian event for female horse enthusiasts and spectators alike - featuring three distinct showjumping levels – 40cm, 60cm, and 80cm optimum time will be held at the Longines Indoor Arena of Al Shaqab on Friday, March 8, 2024 from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Al Farrisa emphasises the importance of creating a supportive and empowering environment for female riders. As such, the event is exclusively open to ladies who share a passion for horses and equestrian sports.

The carefully curated an engaging competition of Al Farrisa has a focus on inclusivity, catering to participants aged 14 years and above.

The event will showcase skills and precision of both the riders and their horses as they navigate the challenging courses at various heights.

In addition to the thrilling equestrian displays, Al Farrisa will also offer interactive workshop spaces for spectators, providing an opportunity to enhance their understanding and appreciation of the sport.

The event will also feature popular food and beverage vendors, specially selected to cater to the preferences of our female audience.

Whether you are a seasoned equestrian enthusiast or a first-time spectator, Al Farrisa invites all to witness the grace and skill of talented participants.

The outdoor shaded arena provides a comfortable and scenic setting for an evening filled with excitement at Al Shaqab.