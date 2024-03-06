Visit Qatar To Participate In ITB Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar will participate at ITB Berlin 2024, the world's leading travel trade show, which runs from March 5 to 7 in Berlin. ITB hosts over 5,000 international exhibitors every year and is one of the most important events in the travel industry.

H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Marketing and Promotions Officer at Qatar Tourism, along with a team of 28 delegates from travel and hospitality industries will be representing Visit Qatar this year.

The ITB is a hub for informative, cultural, and inspirational B2B exchanges pertaining to travel, tourism, hospitality, and trade. Visit Qatar aims to foster several exchanges with key travel, trade, airline, and media partners to promote Qatar to key stakeholders in the European market. In addition, Visit Qatar anticipates fruitful discussions, trade meetings, new partnership deals, and opportunities.

Visit Qatar's section will have meeting rooms, 28 regular booths, three corporate booths, and an area for Qatar Calendar. The interactive stand also features a calligrapher and Arabic coffee for visitors.