Int'l Finance Corp (IFC) Ready To Cooperate With Iraq

A delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) , led by Ms. Hala Sheikh Rouh, Vice President of the IFC for the Middle East, was received by Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani on Tuesday.

The meeting involved discussing areas and prospects of cooperation between Iraq and the IFC, which is part of the World Bank Group.

It affirmed the government's commitment to economic reforms, measures to improve the investment environment, as well as implementing projects contributing to increasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), supporting non-oil sectors, and empowering the private sector.

Mr. Al-Sudani urged the institution to establish a training institute in Iraq specialized in developing banking operations, preparing economic models for projects, and supporting the Iraqi private sector's endeavors in cement and construction materials industries. This comes with the increasing demand due to new city projects. He also emphasized the importance of supporting projects accompanying the Development Road and completing discussions on the plans to rehabilitate Baghdad International Airport, which the institution sponsors.

Ms. Hala Rouh affirmed the institution's readiness to cooperate with Iraq in all fields, praising the government's role in expanding reforms, adopting a path contributing to reducing carbon emissions, and continuing to work towards the rehabilitation and expansion of Baghdad International Airport, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing the diverse economic sectors.

