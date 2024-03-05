Cairo Talks For Gaza Truce“Difficult”: Egyptian Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CARIO, Mac 6 (NNN-MENA) – There are difficulties in the negotiations hosted by Egypt, to reach a truce between Israel and Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV reported, yesterday.

The report, citing a high-ranking Egyptian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that, the negotiations for a humanitarian truce in Gaza are difficult, but were still ongoing.

The source did not reveal the nature of these difficulties or details of the items in dispute between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, in official statements, Egyptian sources denied media reports that said the talks in Cairo had failed, noting that the negotiations were continuing.

The sources noted that, the Hamas delegation is still in Cairo to discuss solutions for reaching a truce, revealing that Hamas submitted proposals that are currently being presented to Israel.

The sources pointed out that, the United States is also pressuring Israel to accept a truce during the month of Ramadan.

Since Sunday, Egypt has been hosting a new round of discussions, to reach a calm in the Gaza Strip, with the participation of delegations from Qatar, the U.S. and the Gaza-ruling Hamas.

Since the massive military campaign on Gaza, the Zionist regime's army killed 30,631 Palestinians and wounded 72,043, according to Gaza's health ministry.– NNN-MENA