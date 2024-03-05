Kuwait FM Joins OIC Counterparts For Extraordinary Talks

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya joined his counterparts from the world's biggest Islamic body, the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), for an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday to discuss the continued Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. The talks in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, presided over by Mauritania's Foreign Minister Mohamed Ould Merzoug, come after a joint Arab-Islamic summit last November that addressed the same matter. (end) fn

