Neeraj Bawana Gang Member Nabbed After Encounter In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang member, who was wanted in three shootout cases, was arrested by the Special Cell from outer Delhi area after an exchange of fire, police said on Tuesday.

The gangster was identified as Mukesh a.k.a Bhola, a resident of Jahangirpuri. A habitual offender and declared 'Bad Character' of Jahangirpuri police station, he had been previously involved in 15 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and under the Arms Act, etc. in Delhi-NCR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said that there was information about the presence of absconding gangster Mukesh in the outskirts of Delhi. "Thereafter, further details about his activities were gathered, and after incessant efforts for more than one month, specific input was received that Mukesh would come near the parking of Netaji Subhash Place Pacific Mall, at about 12.15 a.m. on March 2 to meet his associate," he said.

Mukesh was spotted and the police team surrounded him and asked him to surrender. However, he whipped out a pistol and fired two bullets towards the team.

"The team members immediately responded and overpowered and disarmed the accused after firing one bullet in self-defence and to threaten him," the DCP said, adding that a semi-automatic pistol was recovered from his possession.

The DCP further said that he provided logistics and financial help to the gang members.

"He is very close to Sunny Jaswant and Kalu aka Sunil and they are key members of this syndicate. On December 15, Mukesh, along with his five associates, reached the Hangover Club in the Rajouri Garden area and opened fire. In another two incidents he, along with some of his associates, reached the house of a man in Jahangirpuri area and fired shots.