Raj Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Submits 'Evidence' To SOG In 2021 SI Recruitment Exam Scam

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday submitted 'evidence' to the Special Operations Group (SOG) claiming that about 300-400 candidates were fraudulently selected in the SI recruitment examination of 2021.

Meena also raised the demand for a thorough investigation into the matter based on the evidence submitted by him, claiming that fake selections took place in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment of 2018 as well.

The minister said that over 850 candidates were recruited by the previous Congress government after the sub-inspector recruitment examination in 2021.

“I have already exposed large-scale fraud regarding the recruitment process. About a dozen FIRs have been registered regarding fraud in the recruitment examination, but no action has been taken yet,” he said.

The minister also said that about 859 candidates are currently undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy after being selected through the SI recruitment examination in 2021.

"If the videography/call letter (from RPSC) of the centre where the selected candidates appeared for the examination is released and the faces of the selected candidates at the RPA are matched with those who appeared for the exam, hundreds of candidates will be found to be fake," he said.

Meena also claimed that he saw the interview of a selected girl, who was not able to name the President of the country, adding that he has proof to show that a male candidate took the examination on her behalf.

If the selected candidates are thoroughly scrutinised, around 300 of them will be found to be fake, he added.

Meena also demanded an investigation into the RAS 2018 and 2021 recruitment process.

He said the answer sheets of the main examination of 2018 were checked at the MDS University, Ajmer, where the cameras were shut.

"RPSC member Shiv Singh Rathore committed a big scam by appointing his favourite professor as the coordinator. Relatives of the leaders of the Congress government of the time were given good marks," Meena claimed.