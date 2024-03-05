Germany To Continue Supporting Baku, Yerevan In Their Efforts To Achieve Peace

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Germany will continue to support Azerbaijan and Armenia in their
efforts to achieve peace.
According to Azernews , the German Embassy in
Baku said this in a statement about the plans to hold a
pro-Armenian event called "Protection of the endangered cultural
heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh" in Berlin, which has a separatist
nature.
The diplomatic mission emphasized that the event was organized
by German non-governmental organizations and had no connection with
the country's authorities.
The embassy expressed its desire to support both sides to
realise the peace talks in the region.
"Regarding the position of the German government in the
resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Germany
will continue to support both countries to achieve peace."
It is worth noting that German Foreign Minister Annalena
Baerbock said in her meeting with Azerbaijan and Armenia's Foreign
Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, that after many
years of painful conflict, Armenia and Azerbaijan now have an
opportunity to achieve long-term peace.
Recall that the organisers of the event are the German Council
on Foreign Relations (DGAP) and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.
According to DGAP's financial report, the council also receives
grants from the federal government for its operations.
