There Is Need For Collaborative Efforts Among All Stakeholders To Achieve Self-Reliance: CDS Gen Chauhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said that there is a need for collaborative efforts amongst all stakeholders towards fostering innovation in India's journey of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

“There is a need for collaborative efforts for a 'Whole of Nation' approach between the government, services, R&D and defence production ecosystem towards fostering innovation in India's journey of achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing and production in sync with India's 'Vision 2047',” CDS Chauhan said while addressing two-day 'Brainstorming Session' titled 'Impetus to Indigenisation' which was organised under the aegis of the Department of Military Affairs by HQ Integrated Defence Staff in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers in Delhi.

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane emphasised on government's commitment towards promoting indigenisation through private-sector participation in the defence sector.

The event, chaired by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, saw an active participation of key stakeholders from MoD, DMA, Service HQs, Indian Coast Guard, DRDO, Dept of Defence Production, DGQA, Academia, Industry Partners and field units of tri-services.

The outcome-based discussions focused on identifying key areas for the development of indigenous technologies and products and the reduction of our dependence on imports towards enhancing product availability and ensuring high operational readiness of the Armed Forces.

The key highlights of the first day sessions were private sector participation in Defence R&D, enhancing effectiveness of Make, iDEX, Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) and Technology Development Fund (TDF) schemes, ways to incentivising private sector participation in defence manufacturing, providing level playing field to private sector, development & management of Defence Industry Corridors, capacity mapping of all defence manufactures across the country, incentivising MSMEs, PPP/GOCO models and IPRs.

The second day witnessed Services & ICG bringing out their MRO requirements in future and inviting the private industry to participate to fulfil their requirements.