Kuwait Amir: UAE's Visit New Beginning For Ties, Affirmation Of Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Tuesday his state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would mark "a new beginning" for further strengthening bilateral relations and an affirmation of unity of common positions.

His Highness the Amir, in a speech during summit talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at Qasr Al-Watan, said he was looking forward to promoting bilateral relationship within the march of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) "to achieve interest of the two countries and their people."

His Highness the Amir, who said special relations with the UAE were dated back to decades, expressed gratitude for the UAE leadership and people for the warm welcome and hospitality, which reflected "the strong historic relations and the genuine fraternity between our countries and people."

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed welcomed His Highness the Amir and wished success for his leadership towards further progress and prosperity at all levels.

The official talks dealt with economic, trade, investment and development relations, which witnessed giant leaps in the past years, which would contribute to honoring development goals and boost sustainable prosperity.

The two leaders also underlined importance of supporting common Gulf action amidst regional and international challenges, in a way that would achieve common interests of the GCC countries and their people, as well as contribute to boosting regional security and stability.

They affirmed that the State of Kuwait and the UAE were firm supporters of the GCC to its interests.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed said the tour of His Highness the Amir to the GCC countries mirrored his keenness to supporting the Gulf bloc, bolstering solidarity, supporting aspirations of the Gulf citizens, cooperation and integration amidst development and challenges in the region.

The UAE believes and supports the objectives of this tour "and considers it an integral part of its policy," he said.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed said he was confident the wisdom and vision of His Highness the Amir aimed at continuing the path of development triggered by late Kuwait leaders, and their contributions, specially health and education, would remain in the hearts and minds of peoples of the UAE and the Gulf.

The two leaders reaffirmed that bilateral historic relations were based on strong foundation of respect and understanding amidst common regional challenges.

The talks were attended by the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. (pickup previous)

