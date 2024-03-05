Indo-Pacific, Trade Discussed As EAM Jaishankar Lands In Seoul

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began his three-day Asian tour with discussions on Indo-Pacific, trade, and economic cooperation as he landed in South Korea on Tuesday to co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting between the two countries.

Imparting further momentum to bilateral exchanges and setting the agenda for future cooperation are among the main spotlights of the minister's visits to the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Jaishankar kicked off his engagements by meeting the Director of National Security, Chang Ho-jin, with whom he had a "useful discussion" on the countries' shared convergences in the Indo-Pacific as well as contemporary regional and global issues.

He also called on South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and appreciated his "valued guidance" and positive sentiments for India-Korea ties ahead of the 10th Joint Commission Meeting on Wednesday.

The Joint Commission Meeting is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it.

It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

To build convergences between the two countries, the minister had wide-ranging interactions with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun as well as representatives from various think tanks.

"Pleased to meet with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Dukgeun today in Seoul. Wide-ranging conversation on our trade and economic cooperation, both current and future, which is at the heart of India-Korea relationship," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

The strategic partnership between the two countries has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education, S&T, culture.

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok on Monday appreciated the deepening and expanding economic relations between India and Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to visit India after the crucial elections in South Korea, scheduled to be held in April this year.