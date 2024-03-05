BJP Worker Murder Case: K’Taka Police Arrest Three, Detain Minor

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Tuesday arrested three persons and detained a minor in the murder case of Girish Chakra, a BJP worker in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

The accused were identified as Sachin Kirasavalagi, Vishwanatha a.k.a Kumya and Prajwal.

The three men and the minor had hacked to death Girish Chakra on February 29 in Gangapura police station limits.

Girish Chakra, was the right-hand man of BJP MP Dr. Umesh Jadhav from Kalaburagi. According to the police, Chakra was killed after being invited to a felicitation party by friends at a farm last week. He had been appointed as the Director of the BSNL Advisory Committee by MP Umesh Jadhav. The assailants threw chili powder into his eyes before hacking him to death, the police had said.

The family had suspected it to be a case of 'supari (contract)' killing.

The development had stirred a controversy in the state as the Karnataka unit of BJP pointed fingers at Minister of RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge.

Karnataka BJP has alleged that the incidents of murders and extortion in Kalaburagi district have increased after Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge took over as the District in-charge Minister of Kalaburagi.

“He is directly responsible for the current situation in Kalaburagi,” the BJP said.