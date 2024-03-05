Jumbo Electronics Offers Mega Promo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The rapid evolution of consumer durables and information technology poses a significant challenge for customers faced with an array of choices.

To assist consumers in navigating this landscape, 'Jumbo' has invested in extensive training for its professionals, equipping them with in-depth knowledge of the products and brands available.

This enables them to conduct quick assessments of customer needs and provide tailored recommendations. Jumbo is committed to creating a world-class and welcoming shopping environment, ensuring customers feel confident that their purchases will be well-supported.

“In recent years, our homes have increasingly become the focal point of our lives. Consequently, there is a growing demand from consumers to enhance their living spaces with smarter entertainment gadgets and intelligent home appliances, driving convenience and productivity,” said Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Jumbo Electronics, Qatar Sajed Jassim Mohammed Sulaiman.

Putting customer preferences first, Jumbo has advanced its mega promotion by a couple of weeks, offering a wide range of assured gifts based on consumers' purchase value. Customers not only benefit from flat discounts on leading brands but also receive assured gifts with purchases worth QR500 and above.

Furthermore, customers can take advantage of 0% interest payment options over 6 or 12 months with leading bank credit cards. Loyalty program members, such as Mukafa & Nojoom, can earn and redeem points on their purchases.

The promotion that began on February 28 can be accessed through any Jumbo electronics retail outlet or Jumbosouq . Exciting offers await customers on electronics, mobiles, laptops, and other products across all stores. Discounts are offered on select world-class brands including LG, Harman Kardon, Ariston, Indesit, Nokia , JBL, Brother, Kenwood, Blueair, Nutribullet & Oscar.

Reflecting on the journey, Director & CEO, C.V. Rappai, expressed,“Over the past 44 years, we've witnessed remarkable advancements across various aspects of our operations, including our brand range, support infrastructure, and customer service. Jumbo has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of electronics retail, and we take immense pride in our achievements. Our journey of progress will continue as we adapt and refine our strategies to overcome challenges.”

The realm of smart gadgets extends far beyond just AI and voice-controlled devices; everyday technology continues to unveil new possibilities. Many smart gadgets play a pivotal role in enhancing productivity and simplifying and enriching our lives. At Jumbo, you'll encounter an extensive array of products, including smart speakers, streaming devices, smart lighting, and a plethora of IoT-enabled devices.

After-sales service stands as a cornerstone for Jumbo Electronics, which operates a 2500-square-meter master service center in the Industrial Area, complemented by three satellite service centers across Qatar, ensuring swift and high-quality service.

Upholding a customer-centric philosophy, Jumbo consistently endeavors to enhance its services.