Nigerian President's Visit To Doha Supports Future Of Bilateral Relations: Qatar's Ambassador To Nigeria

Abuja: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria H E Dr. Ali bin Ghanem Al Hajri said that the official visit of President of Nigeria H E Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Qatar is an important milestone that supports the future of the bilateral relations and their development in various fields.

In a statement to QNA, the Ambassador said that the visit of the President of Nigeria constitutes a significant and important step in the history of the Qatar-Nigeria relations, as it marks his first visit to Doha since assuming power in May 2023. The visit embodies the continuation of the cooperative and friendly relations established by the two countries for more than a decade, he added.

He stressed the importance of the visit in consolidating the existing bilateral relations and opening future horizons for cooperation in various fields, noting the remarkable development of the relations between the two countries, which were established in 2013. The relations between Qatar and Nigeria have seen a remarkable development since their establishment, and were characterized by friendliness, cooperation and coordination on many international and regional issues in the economic and political fields, the Ambassador said.

The two countries signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding during the visit spanning economy, investment, trade, tourism, law, culture, employment, education and higher education, and other vital areas of common benefit to both countries, His Excellency pointed out.

The Ambassador referred to the political, economic, and demographic weight of Nigeria in Africa, noting that it is one of the most important countries that enjoys regional and international influence in the continent, as evidenced by its decision-making role in ECOWAS, headquartered in Abuja.