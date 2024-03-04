Zelensky: SBU Chief Reported On Good Results In Neutralizing Collaborators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has achieved good results in neutralizing collaborators.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his traditional video address to Ukrainians, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the head of state, a report by Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk was heard today.

"He reported on our counteraction to Russian subversive reconnaissance groups – these murderers who terrorize our border areas. Maliuk also reported on countering collaborators. There are good results in neutralizing these people," Zelensky said.

He noted that he had a meeting on front-line issues and tasks with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Barhylevych.

"Despite all the deficits, the capabilities of our warriors to destroy the occupiers cannot be decreased. The Commander-in-Chief is regularly on the front line. Real battlefield commanders from the frontline, from the brigades are involved in decision-making," Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky had a separate meeting with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"Supply of weapons, fair and proper provision of brigades. Each combat brigade, each frontline unit should receive more of the available modern weapons," Zelensky said.

He noted that there was a separate conversation about drones.

"The content was good. In particular, regarding our long-range drones," Zelensky said.

The president also heard a report by Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

"Our special operations. We need a clear result in the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and logistics. A greater result. And it will be achieved," Zelensky said.

According to him, there was also a report by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleksandr Lytvynenko regarding sensitive international areas and Russia's current plants.

"We understand what documents are on the enemy's desk, what his next plan is. We will counteract," Zelensky said.

