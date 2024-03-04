Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh Opened Its Doors To Families In A Kid-Friendly Haven

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Experience a magical journey at the recently opened Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, where world-class amenities, fun-filled experiences, and endless adventures await the entire family. From picturesque views to luxurious experiences, this exceptional destination will turn your dream vacation into a reality.

Offering 865 rooms, including 453 vibrantly themed rooms, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh provides guests with an immersive stay filled with sophistication, utmost relaxation, and lasting memories. Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh indulges your taste buds in an exceptional culinary journey with a diverse selection of Ala Carte Restaurants featuring Italian, Mexican, Mediterranean, Far Eastern, Seafood, Turkish, BBQ, and international cuisines. Complementing these are two main restaurants, each promising a captivating dining experience.

Designed with children in mind, Rixy Restaurant and the Rixy Kids Club offer a paradise for children's self-discovery and learning. Young guests can enjoy numerous recreational activities, including the Theatre Acting Academy, Fire and Police Department, Gardening & Green House, Ropeland, Splash Park, Robotic Center, Ship Playground, Painting & Hand Art, and much more.

But the excitement doesn't end there – discover the Candy Bar, an e-sport café for game lovers, Anjana Spa, and a Turkish hammam for utmost relaxation and more, where every moment created is to be filled with excitement and entertainment.

Additionally, the exclusive Club Prive by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh has also opened its doors, revealing 26 luxurious villas ranging from 459 to 825 sqm. Each villa offers breathtaking views of the Red Sea and comes with complete amenities and privileges, ensuring an exquisite retreat of luxury and privacy.

Furthermore, anticipate extraordinary expansion and excitement with a spectacular lineup of new properties and facilities in the coming year. Get ready for the opening of three additional hotels, a thrilling theme park, a shopping haven, a dazzling casino, a state-of-the-art show venue, a dynamic sports center, a cutting-edge convention center, and various array of restaurants and cafes.

Mr. Erkan Yildirim, the Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, stated,“We welcome our guests at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, where every detail is carefully crafted to exceed expectations and every moment is a celebration of luxury, excitement, and family fun. This newly-opened haven will allow guests to create timeless memories, especially for young adventurers.”

About Rixos Hotels:

Rixos Hotels, established in 2000, is one of the world's fastest growing, luxury hotel chains. Dedicated to offering traditional Turkish hospitality and a unique spa experience in the finest surroundings and luxury ambience, Antalya based group owns and operates premium resorts & villas including city hotels in key regions as diverse as Turkey, Europe, CIS Countries, North Africa and Middle East.

Rixos Hotels portfolio of exceptional properties is sited in prime and historic locations. With more than 10,000 staff serving all its properties, Rixos Hotels have developed an innovative guest experience that blends the best of the new and old. Designed to offer a unique luxury long stay experience, the Rixos villas are beautifully furnished. Tailor-made service with private butler and concierge is the ultimate choice of the world's most distinguished travellers.

At the heart of every Rixos hotel is a revitalizing Wellness and Spa Center with an authentic Turkish Hammam, offering a unique spa treatment, menu and atmosphere.

Known for their hospitality, attentive personalized service and fine cuisine, Rixos Hotels received global recognition and top ratings from distinguished specialist professional bodies such as the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, and World Travel Awards.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.