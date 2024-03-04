National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Dugouts In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Ukrainian National Guard soldiers destroyed 57 dugouts with Russian troops, 55 artillery systems, and 19 enemy tanks.

According to Ukrinform, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported this on Telegram and published footage showing the work of aerial reconnaissance men of the Spartan offensive brigade in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Over the past week, the National Guard also destroyed 79 units of enemy armored vehicles, 64 military vehicles, two multiple launch rocket systems, and seven ammunition depots, the interior minister added.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of March 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 417,950 Russian invaders and thousands of enemy military equipment units.