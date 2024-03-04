Hytera Unveils Wearable Two-Way Radio And S Series Product Line

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation: the S Series business two-way radios . This groundbreaking product line revolutionizes the form factor of two-way radios, catering to small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with unparalleled versatility and style.

The newly launched S Series comprises the S1 mini , S1 , and S1 Pro models, each boasting exceptional ergonomics, intuitive operation, and crystal-clear audio. Backed by Hytera's extensive user research, market insights, and engineering expertise, these models redefine the conventional design of radios and bring versatile functionalities for users from hospitality, retail, and beyond.

S1 mini: Compact Yet Powerful

Tailored for businesses such as boutique stores, wine bars, and restaurants, the S1 mini two-way radio combines compactness with robust performance. Its sleek design, with a size akin to a lipstick, ensures minimal intrusion and burden during the work shift. With flexible wearing options, users can clip it onto uniforms or wear it with a lanyard for added convenience.

Equipped with a miniature HD display, the S1 mini provides essential information such as channel number, ID, and battery level at a glance. With an external antenna, it covers an impressive indoor communication range of 10,000 square meters, facilitating seamless connectivity in the workplace. The push-to-talk (PTT) button in the front of the radio and ultra-light earpieces make PTT calls easy and comfortable, fostering a productive and customer-centric environment.

S1: Efficiency Redefined

Designed to meet the unique demands of the retail sector, the S1 elevates communication efficiency with its dual PTT buttons, which help retail staff talk with either of the two standby groups with manual selection. Seamlessly connecting different teams and departments, S1 enables quick responses to customer inquiries and requests. Available in pearl white and metallic gray, the S1 blends well with professional attire, showcasing discretion and style. Its lightweight design and long battery life ensure uninterrupted operation, allowing staff to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

S1 Pro: Where Functionality Meets Fashion

Crafted for hotels and resorts, the S1 Pro epitomizes elegance and professionalism. Inspired by the classic Doric column, its design exudes sophistication and refinement. The 1.8-inch OLED display makes essential icons, numbers, and texts accessible effortlessly. With top-notch AI-noise cancellation technology, the S1 Pro ensures superior audio clarity in challenging scenarios. Attendants, valets, receptionists, and security can hear and be heard when they are required to sync information instantly. With the Whisper Mode, staff can communicate discreetly without disturbing the serene ambiance, enhancing the overall guest experience.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response.

