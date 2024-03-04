Swedish Carl-Gustaf M4 Weapon Will Soon Be Made In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Swedish defence company Saab has announced its plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Haryana, India, for the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon systems. This move follows the company's approval for 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) and marks Saab's first foreign-owned defence production venture in India.

The Carl-Gustaf system has been a staple in the Indian Army since 1976, serving as a vital shoulder-launched weapon along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.



The construction of the production facility in Jhajjar, spanning 3.6 acres, has commenced, with a groundbreaking ceremony recently held. Saab's entity, Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd, will fully own and operate the manufacturing plant, making it the first facility outside Sweden to produce the Carl-Gustaf M4.

Production is slated to begin next year, with approximately 100 individuals to be employed at the unit. Saab aims to collaborate with Indian suppliers to meet the requirements of the 'Make in India' initiative and deploy advanced technologies for manufacturing, including state-of-the-art sighting technology and advanced carbon fibre winding.

Gorgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab's business area dynamics expressed pride in establishing Saab's first facility outside Sweden for the Carl-Gustaf M4. He emphasized the company's commitment to engineering and manufacturing excellence in India.

Hakan Jevrell, Sweden's State Secretary for Foreign Trade, underscored the significance of the manufacturing facility for bilateral relations between Sweden and India. Saab's investment represents the first fully foreign-owned defence production venture in India, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations.

The manufacturing facility in India will cater to the production needs of the Indian armed forces, as well as provide components for global users.

Exports from the facility will be subject to regulatory approvals from the Indian government. Saab's commitment to technology advancement and creating a safer world underscores its decision to invest in India's defence sector and contribute to the country's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.