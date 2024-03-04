IPS 2024 Day 1 Unveils Cutting-Edge Insights and Collaborations in Real Estate Industry

(MENAFN- Strategic) IPS Conference Stage Highlights

Fireside Chat: Dr. Michael Waters, Author of 'The Essential Guide to the Dubai Real Estate Market,' captivated audiences with his insightful analysis of the current landscape of real estate in Dubai. His fireside chat, where he hosted Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration sector at DLD, set the stage for a day of robust discussions and exploration.

Panel Discussion on Housing Affordability: Led by industry stalwarts Manika Dhama, Director of Real Estate at Deloitte, and Banna Fakhoury, Global Real Estate Advisor at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the panel delved deep into the pressing challenge of housing affordability and its far-reaching implications for real estate companies. Attendees gained valuable insights into strategies for addressing this growing concern amid evolving market dynamics.

MOU Signing Ceremony: A momentous occasion unfolded as IPS Congress 2024 officially inked memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with esteemed organizations, including the Miami Realtors Association, GNARE Georgia, and FIABCI India, among others. These collaborative efforts signify a commitment to fostering innovation and partnership within the global real estate community.

IPS 2024 Talks: Esteemed guests were welcomed to IPS 2024 Talks, an enlightening session focusing on the intersection of real estate development and enhancing health and well-being. Attendees eagerly anticipated insights into the critical role of the built environment in promoting wellness and vitality within communities. The session introduced Tekha Selim, Vice President & Head of MENA Region at the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), renowned for expertise in promoting health and wellness through sustainable building practices. Tekha Selim delivered an enlightening presentation, shedding light on real estate development's pivotal role in enhancing health and well-being. Attendees expressed appreciation for the valuable insights shared, emphasizing the importance of creating spaces that nurture both body and soul.

Presentation: Attendees were welcomed to a presentation on Real Estate Investment in Türkiye, hosted by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Cemil Hakan KILIÇ, PhD, ICOC Advisor at the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, shared expertise on real estate investment in Türkiye. Dr. KILIÇ's presentation provided valuable insights into investment opportunities and trends within the Türkiye real estate market. Attendees expressed gratitude for the informative presentation, recognizing the importance of Dr. KILIÇ's contributions to understanding investment dynamics within the region.

Panel Discussion: Ladies and gentlemen were welcomed to the panel discussion on "The Effect of the Supply Chain Setbacks on the Real Estate Sector" at IPS Congress 2024. The session aimed to delve into the profound impacts of supply chain disruptions on the real estate industry and explore strategies for addressing these challenges. Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director of Global Capital Partners, assumed the role of moderator for the panel session. Esteemed panelists included:

1. Iseeb Rahman, Group CEO, Sherwoods International Property

2. Saleem Karsaz, Group CEO, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Group

3. Behnam Bargh, Managing Director, CRC (Commercial Real Estate Consultants)

4. Vanessa De Souza, President, FIABCI-India

5. Fadi Massouh, Chief Executive Officer, Ai Real Estate Consultancy

The conclusion of the panel discussion was marked by expressions of gratitude to the esteemed panelists for their valuable insights and contributions. Attendees acknowledged the complexity of the effect of supply chain setbacks on the real estate sector and appreciated the diverse perspectives and strategies shared during the discussion.

Interview: Attendees were welcomed to the interview session on "Real Estate Tech-Startups: Role Models from the Region" at IPS Congress 2024. The session aimed to highlight the transformative impact of technology startups in the real estate sector. Imad Eddine Oubiri, International Relations Strategist at AIM Global Foundation, served as the esteemed interviewee, while Samit Sheth, Director of Technology and Digital at JLL, conducted the interview.

As the interview session concluded, attendees extended sincere appreciation to the interview participants, Samit Sheth and Imad Eddine Oubiri, for their valuable insights and perspectives on real estate tech-startups in the region.

Panel: Ladies and gentlemen were greeted to the panel discussion on "Architectural Insight: Designing for Future Real Estate Trends" at IPS Congress 2024. Esteemed experts from the field of architecture and design converged to explore the evolving landscape of real estate and the pivotal role of innovative design in shaping its future. Dr. Bhakti More assumed the role of moderator, guiding the conversation with finesse and expertise. The distinguished panelists included:

1. Dr. Singh Intrachooto, Chief Sustainnovation Officer at Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC) – MQDC

2. Ali Hammoud, Senior Property Consultant and Investment Advisor at Driven Properties

3. Alina Valcarce, Founder and Design Director at Valcarce Architects

4. Tima Jaber, CEO / Design Principal at 360 TS

As the panel discussion concluded, expressions of gratitude were extended to the moderator, Dr. Bhakti More, and the esteemed panelists for their invaluable contributions and insights. Attendees were thanked for their active participation, recognizing their role in enriching the dialogue.

Fireside Chat: Attendees were welcomed to the fireside chat on "Con-Tech and Real Estate Industry: A New Emerging Economy" at IPS Congress 2024. The session delved into the transformative impact of construction technology (Con-Tech) on the real estate landscape. Mr. Eliyahu Rapaport assumed the role of esteemed moderator, facilitating an engaging discussion alongside distinguished panelist, Mr. Scott Sinclair.

As the fireside chat drew to a close, appreciation was extended to the moderator, Mr. Eliyahu Rapaport, and panelist, Mr. Scott Sinclair, for their insightful contributions. Attendees were thanked for their active participation and attention throughout the session.



IPS Activities Stage Highlights

Workshop: Attendees were warmly welcomed to the workshop on "Know Your Rights (Buyers, Landlords, Tenants, and Brokers)" hosted by the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (IEREI) at IPS Congress 2024. The workshop aimed to empower participants with essential knowledge about their rights and responsibilities in various real estate transactions. Hiba Jaber, Instructor and Trainer at the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, skillfully moderated the session, ensuring participants gained valuable insights applicable to their real estate dealings.

As the workshop concluded, heartfelt thanks were extended to Hiba Jaber for her insightful moderation, and participants were appreciated for their active engagement throughout the session.

MOU Signing: Attendees were cordially invited to witness the official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony for the Defence Housing Authority of Pakistan (DHA) at IPS Congress 2024. The ceremony celebrated the successful signing of the MoU with various entities within the Defence Housing Authority of Pakistan (DHA) network, including W&R JV Cell, DCK Karachi, DHA Gujranwala, DHA Multan, and DHA Karachi.

The Defence Housing Authority of Pakistan (DHA) was congratulated on this momentous occasion, marking the beginning of a promising journey towards fruitful collaborations. Attendees were thanked for their presence and participation in this significant event, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in fostering progress and development.

Presentation: Attendees were greeted to the presentation on "Family Olive Club: Agricultural Real Estate - The Best Alternative to Classic Real Estate" at IPS Congress 2024. Mr. Igor Gladchenko, Co-Founder of Family Olive Club, shared insightful perspectives on the potential of agricultural real estate as an alternative investment avenue. Participants gained valuable insights into the benefits and opportunities offered by this burgeoning sector.

As the presentation concluded, sincere gratitude was extended to Mr. Igor Gladchenko for his valuable insights and expertise. Attendees were thanked for their active participation, emphasizing the importance of exploring diverse investment opportunities.

IPS Media Ambassadors Recognition: Distinguished guests were welcomed to a special ceremony honoring the IPS Media Ambassadors at IPS Congress 2024. The event aimed to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of these individuals in amplifying the message and impact of the International Property Show (IPS). Through their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to excellence, IPS Media Ambassadors have played a pivotal role in promoting the show and its objectives.

As the ceremony unfolded, attendees expressed appreciation for the significant efforts of IPS Media Ambassadors in advancing the goals of the International Property Show. Their contributions were acknowledged as instrumental in reaching broader audiences and enhancing the visibility of IPS within the global real estate community.

Presentation: Esteemed guests were welcomed to the presentation on "Real Estate Investment in Algeria" at IPS Congress 2024, brought to you by Aymen Promotion. Ms. Neila Ouadah, Sales Executive at Aymen Promotion, guided attendees through the investment opportunities within Algeria's real estate sector. Participants gained valuable insights into the market dynamics and potential avenues for investment in Algeria.

As the presentation concluded, sincere gratitude was extended to Ms. Neila Ouadah for her valuable insights and expertise. Attendees were thanked for their active participation, emphasizing the importance of exploring investment opportunities in diverse markets.

Presentation: Attendees were welcomed to the presentation on "Real Estate Investment in Indonesia" by Magnum Estate at IPS Congress 2024. Mr. Andrejs Senkovs, Co-partner at Magnum Estate, shared expertise on investment opportunities within the Indonesian real estate sector. Participants gained valuable insights into the market trends and potential avenues for investment in Indonesia.

As the presentation drew to a close, appreciation was extended to Mr. Andrejs Senkovs for sharing his expertise and valuable insights. Attendees were thanked for their participation, highlighting the importance of staying informed about investment opportunities in global real estate markets.

MOU Signing: Distinguished guests were welcomed to a momentous occasion at IPS Congress 2024 as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DHA City Karachi, ARY Laguna, and Kalsoft took place. The ceremony symbolized a significant partnership aimed at advancing the real estate industry. Attendees were acknowledged for their presence, highlighting the collective commitment to industry progress.

Key participants in the MOU signing included:

1. Mr. Imran Naqvi - representing DHA City Karachi

2. Mr. Muhammad Yaqub - representing ARY Laguna

3. Mr. Khurram Kalia - representing Kalsoft

As the ceremony concluded, gratitude was expressed to the distinguished guests for their attendance, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in shaping a prosperous future for the real estate industry.

Activation: Attendees were welcomed to the official Activation Ceremony of Sherwoods International Property, marking a significant milestone in the property enterprise's journey. The ceremony celebrated the launch and activation of this esteemed property enterprise, signifying a new chapter of growth and success.

As participants gathered to commemorate this occasion, the significance of collective efforts in fostering progress within the real estate sector was underscored. The Activation Ceremony served as a testament to the commitment to excellence and innovation within the industry.

As the ceremony concluded, attendees were thanked for their presence and participation, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration and dedication to industry advancement.



Testimonial from Exhibitors

United Development Company from Qatar: “We as Sales and Marketing team are really happy with the opening day of the International Property Show. We have our banking partner, Commercial Bank, with us to get the visitors the best mortgage deals right on the spot.”

Brigadier Imran Naqvi, Executive Director Business Planning, DHA City Karachi: “We were not expecting so many people on the very first day of the event. We are quite happy with the footfall at the event. I would especially like to mention the professional organization of the event. Everything is in place and everything that was promised was delivered on time.”

Mahmoud Al Tamimi, Co-founder and CEO of DigitME: “The opening day of the event has been great. We are happy to participate in the exhibition. More importantly I liked the IPS Startup Pitch Competition, which is a unique and great idea.”

Natalia Kamyshan, Head of PR & Communication Global, Magnum Estate: “Everything is perfectly organized and every request that we have made has been fulfilled. We are also happy with the turnout at the event. I would like to thank the organizers for their support.”



IPS 2024 will run from February 27 till February 29, 2024 at hall 7 and 8 of the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition gates are open for public from 10am to 6pm UAE time.





MENAFN04032024005443012075ID1107931267