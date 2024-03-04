AIR Global Appoints Omar S. Bseiso to Support US Growth

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 March 2024: AIR Global, the global leader in advanced inhalation rituals and owner of renowned brands like Al Fakher and OOKA, is proud to announce the appointment of Omar Bseiso as Vice President of its US business. Omar, an esteemed leader in the FMCG sector, brings over 30 years of transformative expertise to AIR Global. His exceptional career includes key roles at Nestle UAE, BMW Jordan, and British American Tobacco, highlighting his capacity for driving growth and innovation.

Under Omar's leadership, AIR Global anticipates significant advancements in its US operations, building upon its successful portfolio that includes leading brands such as Al Fakher and OOKA. His strategic vision aligns with AIR’s commitment to expanding its direct-to-consumer business and maintaining its market leadership in shisha and heat-not-burn products. AIR's core flavoured molasses business has been growing at a steady pace and their average market share in the US accounted for 55-60%.

Stuart Brazier, CEO at AIR Global, commented on the appointment: "Omar’s vast experience and successful track record in the FMCG sector, across a wide range of geographies, including Palestine, Lebanon, the GCC, Iraq, Turkey and North Africa are precisely what AIR Global needs for our next phase of growth in the US. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to leading the industry through innovation and excellence. We are confident that Omar will play a pivotal role in furthering our mission of offering exceptional experiences to consumers."

Commenting on his new role, Omar Bseiso said: "I am excited to join AIR Global, a company at the forefront of innovation in the inhalation space. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand our presence in the US, contributing to AIR's journey of transforming the inhalation experience."

The Group supplies over 100 countries with high quality branded shisha molasses and enjoys almost 50% share of the shisha category in the markets in which it operates. With a net turnover of over USD 400mn and an EBITDA of circa. USD 150mn, the Group has consistently delivered double digit top line growth per annum and continues to invest significant amounts in developing next generation products for the category.

It has recently launched the world’s first charcoal free pod based shisha device which aims to completely remove smoke and related toxicants from the shisha experience and revolutionise how shisha is enjoyed around the world.





