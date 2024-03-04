Cambodia Visa Application Eligibility For Tourist And Business Visa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows tourists to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian online e-Visa was created to help travelers save time by expediting the visa application process. Eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa before traveling to Cambodia. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by completing the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

Fill in the application form. The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.

Pay the fee. Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.

Download the e-Visa certificate. Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.

CAMBODIA VISA ELIGIBILITY



Be a genuine traveler-You must have a valid and good intention behind travelling to the country.

Eligible to bear all expenses -You must possess sufficient funds to support yourself and any dependents throughout the stay.

Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements.

Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

Be in good health -You must at least meet the minimum health requirements required by the authorities.

Be of good character – You must have a clean criminal track record and be of good character. You may have to provide PCC (Police Clearance Certificate) for the same. Reasons to return – You must have strong ties in your home country that will ensure that you will return after your stay.

CAMBODIAN VISA FAQ

What exactly is an e-Visa Cambodia?

The Kingdom of Cambodia Government issues an e-Visa Cambodia for tourists to travel to Cambodia. It was officially launched in April 2006 by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

What are the benefits of applying for a Visa online?

There are numerous benefits to applying for a tourist visa online, such as eliminating the need to visit the embassy and avoiding long lines while waiting for your visa on arrival to be processed. You can get your e-Visa before arriving in Cambodia because it is faster, easier, and more secure. To apply, you only need a computer with an Internet connection that you can use whenever and wherever you want.

How long does it take to process an e-Visa for Cambodia?

Once the application is complete and all additional information is available, the processing time is 1 business day(s). Please keep in mind that it may take up to 6 business day(s) in some cases.

What should I do once I have received my e-Visa for the Kingdom of Cambodia?

When your application is approved, you will be notified by email. When traveling to Cambodia, make at least two copies and keep them with you at all times. You must present two copies of the printed e-Visa: one upon arrival and one upon departure from Cambodia.

What is the validity of a Cambodian e-Visa?

An e-Visa Cambodia is valid for three (3) months from the date of issue and allows for only one entry.

CAMBODIA TOURIST VISA

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



CAMBODIA BUSINESS VISA

The Cambodia business visa allows you to pursue a wide range of business opportunities in Cambodia. The attractive tax system, duty-free entry into the EU and the United States, low labor costs, currency dollarization, and the government's willingness to allow foreign-owned businesses are just a few of the factors that attract businesspeople and entrepreneurs to this country. Visitors planning business trips to Cambodia must adhere to the country's entry requirements. This includes getting a Cambodian visa before crossing the border. The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows tourists to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian business visa (Type-E) is a travel permit that allows the holder to visit Cambodia for business purposes. The Type-E visa allows for a 30-day stay in the country, with the option of an additional 30-day extension. The first step in applying for a Cambodia Type-E visa is to fill out the online application form. Filling out the Cambodia business e-Visa application takes only a few minutes. You only need to provide basic information about yourself and your travel plans.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



