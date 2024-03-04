Galatasaray clinches top spot in Turkish Super Lig with 1-0 win against Besiktas

(MENAFN) In a fiercely contested Sunday derby, Galatasaray reclaimed the top spot in the Turkish Super Lig standings by securing a narrow 1-0 victory over Besiktas. The match, held at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, proved to be a crucial encounter for both teams vying for dominance in the league. Galatasaray seized an early advantage when Besiktas midfielder Al-Musrati inadvertently scored an own goal in just the second minute of the game, providing the Lions with a vital breakthrough.



Despite Besiktas' valiant efforts to claw their way back into the match, Galatasaray's defense held firm, denying their opponents any clear-cut opportunities to equalize. As tensions mounted towards the closing stages of the game, Galatasaray's Gambian defender Omar Colley found himself at the center of a controversial moment when he was shown a red card following a VAR inspection in the 90th minute. Despite being reduced to ten men, Galatasaray managed to hold on to their slender lead, securing a crucial victory in the derby clash.



With this important win, Galatasaray now sits atop the Turkish Super Lig standings with 75 points, reaffirming their status as serious contenders for the league title. However, their fierce rivals Fenerbahce are in close pursuit, trailing by just two points with 73 points to their name. Meanwhile, Besiktas finds themselves in fourth place with 46 points, facing an uphill battle to climb the ranks in the remaining matches of the season. As the Turkish Super Lig campaign progresses, the race for the championship intensifies, promising fans more thrilling encounters and unpredictable twists in the quest for footballing glory.

MENAFN04032024000045015839ID1107929644