Kyiv Region's Entrepreneurs Receive Microgrants Worth UAH 178M For Business Development In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, entrepreneurs in the Kyiv region received microgrants worth more than UAH 178 million to start or develop their businesses.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, "the Kyiv region has become one of the leaders among the regions with the largest number of approved microgrant applications."

“747 entrepreneurs received grants to start or develop their businesses. Their total amount is over UAH 178 million. This will create more than 1,600 new jobs. In particular, in the processing industry, catering, education, etc.,” Kravchenko noted.

He reminded us that under the government program, both existing entrepreneurs and individuals who have decided to start their businesses are eligible to receive micro-grants.

"I am grateful to the entrepreneurs of the Kyiv region who, despite the war and difficult conditions, do not give up and implement new projects," Kravchenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the second round of grant applications for creating or developing processing enterprises is currently underway in Ukraine. Applicants have the opportunity to receive up to UAH 8 million if they create at least 25 jobs within a year.