Khost Gas, Oil Employees Arrested Over Corruption

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Several employees of the Gas and Oil Management and owners of fuel stations have been arrested on corruption charges in southeastern Khost province.

Ehsanullah, operational director of the Oil and Gas management, told Pajhwok Afghan News that some of their employees and owners of pump stations had been detained by relevant department on corruption allegations.

He said the detained employees allowed owners of pump stations to show reduced daily sales by taking bribes in an unofficial time.

According to him, by doing this, the owners of pumps would avoid paying taxes, which caused millions of afghanis loss to the national kitty.

He refused to give the number of arrested persons and other details.

sa/ma





Visits: 23