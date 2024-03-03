Tripura Tribal Autonomous Body Declares Holiday To Celebrate Signing Of Tripartite Pact

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, March 3 (IANS) The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has declared a holiday on Monday to celebrate the signing of the tripartite agreement between the Centre, the Tripura government and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), officials said on Sunday.

The TTAADC's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Jamatia, in a notification, said that the council declared the holiday to celebrate the "historical agreement signed between Government of India, Government of Tripura, and The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), popularly known as Tipra Motha Party on Saturday".

"... the agreement was signed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to their history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, language etc," the notification said.

However, the ongoing Madhyamik and Higher Secondary exams, conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Examinations, would remain out of the purview of the holiday.

The TTAADC has been governed by the TMP since April 2021. The party, led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman, had been agitating for the past few years to demand constitutional solutions of the tribals' economic and political issues. On Saturday, the TMP signed the tripartite agreement in New Delhi with the Centre and Tripura government in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.