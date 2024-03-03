Egypt, Qatar plan to improve energy ties

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El-Mulla, and his Qatari counterpart, Saad Al-Kaabi, recently convened to explore avenues for bolstering bilateral collaboration in the energy sphere between their respective nations. Central to their discussions was the exploration of opportunities to augment the involvement of Qatari firms in Egypt's oil and gas research and exploration sector.



In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the Egyptian government reiterated its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to foreign investment in the energy sector. The meeting underscored the importance of international tenders designed to attract Qatari engagement in research and exploration endeavors within Egypt's borders.



Moreover, discussions encompassed the potential for investment in new refining and petrochemical projects, with a particular emphasis on maximizing the value derived from Egypt's natural resources. Efforts to secure energy sources were also on the agenda, with both ministers delving into developments within liquefied natural gas markets and reaffirming their dedication to bolstering bilateral cooperation in this critical sector.



These meetings underscore the concerted efforts undertaken by Egypt and Qatar to deepen economic and energy ties, with a view to presenting fresh opportunities for companies and investors operating within the energy sector in both nations. Such initiatives signify a commitment to leveraging mutual strengths and resources for the collective benefit of their respective economies and energy landscapes.

